Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson has big decisions to make ahead of Euros

Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson has warned crunch time is approaching as her side head into their final games before the squad for Euro 2025 is named.

Wales face Denmark in Odense on Friday and then host Italy next Tuesday in their last two Nations League Group A4 fixtures.

The matches are important in their own right as, with just two points from four games, wins are needed to avoid relegation to League B.

Yet in terms of the summer’s main business, they are also the last chance for players to impress Wilkinson ahead of the Euros in Switzerland, where Wales face group games against Netherlands, France and England.

Experimentation

Wilkinson said at a press conference: “I don’t think there’s the same experimentation at this point but there’s a few last questions I need to have answered.

“I don’t think we can hide from it, that this is the last two games before a big decision needs to be made in terms of the Euro roster.

“We take that seriously in terms of making sure that we’ve got all the answers we need to make that decision as fully as possible.”

Wilkinson admits there is a balancing act to find between fighting to maintain their top-tier status in the Nations League and preparation for the Euros.

Despite their lowly position, Wilkinson feels Wales belong among the top nations, as they proved with two draws against Group A4 leaders Sweden.

Challenge

Wilkinson said: “We’re here not by fluke. We earned the right to be in Nations League A. We’ve taken it seriously from the start and we continue to.

“I think it’s been a great challenge for us and really fantastic measuring stick of where we’re at.

“We want to stay in League A, but I said from the very beginning that I’m not going to sacrifice my preparation for the Euros to stay in Nations League A.

“But we will do everything that we can to stay up here. Nations League A is not nothing.”

