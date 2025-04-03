Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson targets a first Women’s Nations League success

Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson has targeted a first Nations League success to provide a boost for the upcoming European Women’s Championship.

Wilkinson’s side host League A rivals Denmark in Cardiff on Friday with the Dragons’ first major tournament in Switzerland now only three months away.

Wales opened their Nations League campaign in February with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Italy before drawing 1-1 against Sweden, ranked five in the world at the time, in Wrexham.

Pushing forward

“One of the prouder moments for me after the Sweden game was that I didn’t see any celebration,” said Wilkinson, whose side are 31st in the FIFA rankings, 19 places below Denmark.

“I don’t mean like ‘we’re in the room and never celebrate’, but the players were frustrated that it could have been more.

“There’s an expectation where we have an opportunity to win a game that we should be winning it.

“Any points we pick up in League A are going to continue to push us forward as a team, and our mentality in every game is to be looking for three points.

“The Welsh public are not looking for us to show up at the Euros and be one of the numbers.

“They are looking for us to compete and we’ve got to train that mentality in every single game we play.”