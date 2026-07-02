Wales boss Steve Tandy insists there is ‘no hangover’ from match fees dispute

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Head coach Steve Tandy insists there is “no hangover” from the match fees dispute that blew up on the eve of Wales’ Nations Championship opener against Fiji.

Players failed to fulfil their media obligations on Wednesday as talks took place between the Welsh Rugby Union and the Welsh Rugby Players’ Association to resolve the payment issue for the new competition.

The issue was eventually resolved in the early evening on Wednesday, ensuring Saturday’s clash at the Cardiff City Stadium was not disrupted.

But events have proved another embarrassing episode for the WRU, whose players threatened strike action in February 2023 just days before a Six Nations game against England in Cardiff.

“People have gone through experiences, and nothing’s perfect. It’s just how you deal with those things,” said Tandy, who confirmed he had no part in the negotiations.

“The only thing I’m really grateful of is it is resolved and there’s no hangover from it. The boys have been really focused when it comes to training.

“We will get there at some point where there’ll be a campaign where we just talk totally about rugby.

“I’m just really pleased it’s resolved and the players now can wholeheartedly focus on the game on Saturday.”

Tandy said he had been “checking in” with the players as talks continued between the WRU and WRPA and the Fiji game less than 72 hours away.

He said: “It’s just always keeping connected with the players. That’s massive for us, but I’m not involved in the negotiations.

“It’s just making sure we’re checking in with the players and making sure they’re OK.

“In fairness, the players have been brilliant. The preparation hasn’t been interrupted in terms of our training and how we’ve gone about it.

“It’s great for us that it’s resolved and we can get really focused on the Fiji game.”

Wales show six changes from the side that beat the Barbarians last weekend, an uncapped fixture for which their England and France-based players were unavailable.

Josh Adams, Tomos Williams, Rhys Carre, Adam Beard and Alex Mann return alongside Louis Rees-Zammit, who reverts from full-back to his preferred position on the wing.

Rees-Zammit started all five games in the Six Nations at full-back but, after the tournament, he told Bristol boss Pat Lam that he wanted to concentrate on playing on the wing.

Tandy said: “Zammo’s enjoyed playing full-back but he does loves the wing a bit more.

“He’s really open to playing full-back, but Blair (Murray) has done really well and responded to the Six Nations.

“The way he’s gone about training, the way he’s looked after himself, his energy.

“We’ve got flexibility but also a bit of depth that we can move things around, which is exciting.”