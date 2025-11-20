Wales boss Steve Tandy says New Zealand still have ‘aura’ despite making changes

Wales boss Steve Tandy insists New Zealand’s “aura” remains undimmed, despite the All Blacks making wholesale changes for their Cardiff clash.

New Zealand have reacted to their 33-19 defeat to England by making a dozen changes, with only captain Scott Barrett, Simon Parker and Will Jordan remaining from the side beaten at Allianz Stadium last weekend.

The fact All Blacks boss Scott Robertson has chosen to rest so many frontline players reflects the huge gulf between the two nations.

New Zealand are ranked second in the world and Wales 12th, with the All Blacks rattling up 33 consecutive wins in this fixture – a sequence stretching back to 1953.

“I wouldn’t say there’s intimidation, there’s massive respect and understanding what they are going to bring and what we are going to bring,” Tandy said of the sizeable task facing Wales.

“There’s always that aura around the All Blacks, but ultimately our boys have got their own mindset on how they go and attack the game.

“There’s a sense of excitement to go and test yourself against the best in the world.

“That’s the depth they’ve got. We’ve lost a lot of senior figures over a few years, but the only way to gain that is by experiencing it and going there.

“How good is it going to be for Joe (Roberts) and Max (Llewellyn) to go up against the centre partnership of (Rieke) Ioane and (Anton) Lienert-Brown?

“They’re going to learn and hopefully those experiences will hold us in good stead going forward.”

Tandy says his first memories of the All Blacks were as a seven-year-old boy watching their 1987 World Cup final victory in the competition’s maiden tournament.

“I remember them at World Cups, watching Sean Fitzpatrick and John Kirwan playing France,” he said.

“Those style of men and then people like Josh Kronfeld, Jonah Lomu and guys like that.

“They’ve always been at the forefront of the game and they’ve driven it on as well.

“They just get the game, there’s no robotic players. The way they see it, train, live it, what it means culturally as well and the extras they do.”

Relief

After losing his opening game against Argentina, Tandy claimed his first Wales win with a 24-23 victory over Japan last weekend.

Jarrod Evans’ successful last-gasp penalty was greeted with as much relief as joy – and Tandy admits preparing for the All Blacks has been easier than it was against Japan.

“There’s a lot written about being written off (against New Zealand), but the focus has to be on ourselves,” said Tandy.

“Does it make it a little bit easier? Potentially. But our boys’ mindset is we need to be better and concentrate on our performance and growing on this journey together.”