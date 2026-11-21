Phil Blanche, Press Association

Wales failed to back up their epic win over New Zealand as Australia edged their Nations Championship clash 29-26 in Cardiff.

A first victory over the All Blacks since 1953 had led to week-long celebrations in Wales.

But Australia, having soaked up fierce first-half pressure, produced some fine attacking rugby after the break to prevent Wales from winning three on the spin for the first time since the 2023 World Cup.

Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Max Jorgensen, Len Ikitau secured a try-bonus point for Australia as Ryan Lonergan and Carter Gordon added nine points with the boot.

Wales also scored four tries through Dewi Lake’s double, Blair Murray and Ryan Elias, with Sam Costelow landing three conversions, but fell agonisingly short.

Wales needed an 83-point win to overtake Scotland and climb from fifth to fourth place in the northern hemisphere standings.

Although that was an unrealistic, if not impossible, prospect, Wales were keen to maintain momentum after autumn wins over Japan and New Zealand.

Wales were reduced to 14 players after two minutes as Max Llewellyn’s head-on-head tackle on Tom Wright earned the Gloucester centre a yellow card.

Australia attempted to exploit the one-man advantage, but it was Wales who almost scored when Tomos Williams looped a pass to Louis Rees-Zammit in the corner.

Gordon’s desperate tackle just did enough as Rees-Zammit lost control trying to ground the ball.

Restored to 15, Wales were breached after Australia had entered their 22 for the first time.

The Wallabies worked the space for the formidable frame of prop Tupou to brush off Costelow and charge through.

Wales responded well with Jac Morgan setting up Williams, but three Australia defenders held the scrum-half up on the line.

The hosts were dominating possession and territory, but Joseph-Akuso Suaalii picked off Costelow’s pass and broke clear, only to have his scoring hopes dashed by Rees-Zammit haring back.

It just delayed the inevitable as Australia ended up kicking to the corner and Paenga-Amosa profited from a driving maul with Lonergan adding the extras.

Wales replied in kind moments before the break as Lake finally rewarded home pressure under a pile of bodies and Costelow converted.

Australia restored their 12-point advantage at 19-7 six minutes after the interval, as the Wallabies won an aerial battle and Jorgensen finished off Ikitau’s pass.

Within four minutes Wales had their second try, with Lake again benefiting from a driving maul.

It got even better as Rees-Zammit produced some magic to beat Harry Potter and Josh Adams found Murray for a sensational score, with Costelow’s boot giving Wales the lead for the first time at 21-19.

It looked a short-lived lead as Allan Alaalatoa crashed over, but replacement scrum-half Kalani Thomas had been guilty of the tiniest of knock-ons and the try was ruled out after TMO intervention.

Wales had withstood New Zealand in the final quarter with ferocious defence, but the dam burst as Australia poured forward and Ikitau cut a delicious line.

Gordon converted and kicked a penalty to ensure Wales needed to score twice and Australia held on despite Elias’ late try and Harry Wilson’s yellow card.

MORE: