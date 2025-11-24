Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales call up quartet for South Africa clash

24 Nov 2025 1 minute read
Ellis Mee is one of four players called up for the game against South Africa. Photo David Davies/PA Wire

Uncapped Ospreys prop Garyn Phillips is among four players called up by Wales boss Steve Tandy for Saturday’s autumn finale against world champions South Africa.

Ospreys lock James Ratti, Scarlets wing Ellis Mee and Cardiff hooker Evan Lloyd have also been included in a revised 30-man squad.

Cardiff hooker Liam Belcher is unavailable because of a neck injury but head coach Tandy hopes Dragons number eight Aaron Wainwright will be fit after he missed Saturday’s 52-26 loss to New Zealand due to a hip issue.

Only players based in Wales are eligible for selection for the Springboks match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff as it falls outside World Rugby’s international window.

Following defeat by the All Blacks, Tandy has lost 13 players who have returned to clubs in England or France.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.