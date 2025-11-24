Wales call up quartet for South Africa clash

Uncapped Ospreys prop Garyn Phillips is among four players called up by Wales boss Steve Tandy for Saturday’s autumn finale against world champions South Africa.

Ospreys lock James Ratti, Scarlets wing Ellis Mee and Cardiff hooker Evan Lloyd have also been included in a revised 30-man squad.

Cardiff hooker Liam Belcher is unavailable because of a neck injury but head coach Tandy hopes Dragons number eight Aaron Wainwright will be fit after he missed Saturday’s 52-26 loss to New Zealand due to a hip issue.

Only players based in Wales are eligible for selection for the Springboks match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff as it falls outside World Rugby’s international window.

Following defeat by the All Blacks, Tandy has lost 13 players who have returned to clubs in England or France.