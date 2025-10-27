Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales call-up uncapped Olly Cracknell for Autumn Nations Series

27 Oct 2025 1 minute read
Leicester Tigers’ Olly Cracknell – Image: Joe Giddens / PA Media

Uncapped Leicester back row Olly Cracknell has been called up to the Wales squad for next month’s Autumn Nations Series.

Taulupe Faletau sustained a knee injury during Cardiff’s United Rugby Championship defeat by Edinburgh on Saturday and so has been released from the international camp.

“It’s obviously hugely disappointing to lose Toby to injury as he’s a world-class player, but Olly’s been playing really well for Leicester and we’re excited to add him to the squad,” said Wales head coach Steve Tandy.

Wales host Argentina on November 9 and then play Japan before facing the All Blacks and world champions South Africa back-to-back at the Principality Stadium.

hdavies15
hdavies15
8 minutes ago

..and about time too.

