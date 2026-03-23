Wales can repeat 2022 heroics, says Ampadu ahead of World Cup play-offs

Ethan Ampadu says Wales can draw on the experience of their dramatic 2022 World Cup qualification as they look to reach next year’s tournament.

Wales host Bosnia-Herzegovina in a play-off semi-final on Thursday, with the winners facing either Italy or Northern Ireland at home for a place at the 2026 World Cup.

Ampadu started the 1-0 victory over Ukraine in Cardiff four years ago — a result that ended a 64-year wait for Wales to reach the World Cup — and more than a dozen players from that squad remain involved under Craig Bellamy.

“Hopefully we can use everything possible from the last World Cup play-offs to help players who might not have been in that situation,” he said.

“It was a difficult game and Ukraine were very good. It feels like a blur now — I probably remember more the celebrations than the actual game.

“It’s added pressure because of what comes with winning a game like that, but there’s also excitement. You want to achieve something with a group you’re very close with, and do it in front of the nation.”

Wales relied heavily on Gareth Bale during that campaign, with the former captain scoring twice against Austria before his free-kick — deflected into the net — secured victory over Ukraine.

Ampadu believes the current squad has its own match-winners.

“You knew Gareth could always do something in a moment,” he said.

“But in this campaign we’ve had players show their quality. Harry Wilson has had a brilliant season at Fulham and is playing at a level everyone knows he can.

“It’s about us sticking together — staff, players and fans all being one.”

Injuries

Ampadu, now Leeds United captain, has been playing in midfield this season after previously featuring regularly in defence. Injuries to Ben Davies and Chris Mepham have left Wales short of experience at the back, increasing the need for others to step up.

“I feel like a midfielder at the moment,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed it.

“It’s disappointing to miss players like Chris and Ben because of the quality and experience they bring.

“But we’ve got a very good squad and trust every player to perform.”