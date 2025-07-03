Wales captain Aaron Ramsey completes move to Mexican side Pumas

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has completed his move to Mexican club Pumas UNAM.

The PA news agency revealed last month the former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder would become the first high-profile British player to play in Liga MX, the top division of Mexican football.

Pumas said in a statement on X: “Welcome to Pumas, Aaron Ramsey. Your name has shone on the world’s biggest stages.

“Wales national team. Captain and emblem of his national team. And right now, your talent and passion wear blue and gold.

“Here we don’t just defend a crest, we represent the highest educational institution.

“This is your new home. Welcome to Ciudad Universitaria, welcome to Pumas.”

Ramsey began his career at hometown club Cardiff before joining Arsenal in 2008, spending 11 years in North London before spells at Juventus, Rangers and Nice.

He returned to Cardiff in 2023 and was appointed interim manager for the final three games of the Championship season after the club sacked Omer Riza.

Cardiff were relegated to the third tier, but the 34-year-old was linked to taking the job on a full-time basis and spoke to the Bluebirds’ hierarchy about the role.

The 86-times capped Ramsey wanted to continue his playing career, however, and lead Wales at the 2026 World Cup next summer.

“There’s a lot to play for and that World Cup is a massive carrot being dangled,” Ramsey said in April.

The Pumas, also known as Club Universidad Nacional, are one of Mexico’s biggest teams and have qualified for the CONCACAF Champions Cup this season.

