Wales captain Dewi Lake named Gloucester skipper for new season

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales captain Dewi Lake has been named Gloucester Rugby’s club captain for the 2026-27 season.

The 27-year-old hooker joined the English Premiership side from the Ospreys during the summer after his contract with the Welsh club expired.

Lake, who has won 34 caps for Wales and captained his country 22 times, most recently led the national side during their summer Nations Series campaign.

He will be supported at Kingsholm by fellow Wales international Jac Morgan and England centre Seb Atkinson, who have been appointed vice-captains. Gloucester’s current squad lists both Lake and Morgan among its players.

Lake said: “I’m extremely honoured to be named captain of Gloucester Rugby. Not just because of the storied history here at the club, but also to lead an extremely talented, motivated and exciting group here at Kingsholm.

“I’m grateful to the coaching group for the opportunity and look forward to leading the group with counsel and advice from the strong leaders already here at the club.”

Morgan also moved to Gloucester at the end of last season, with the Wales and British & Irish Lions back-rower now taking on a leadership role alongside Lake.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington said Lake’s experience of leading Wales had been an important factor in the decision.

He said: “Dewi’s leadership experience is there for everyone to see, and we’re delighted he’ll take on the role of captain this season.

“It was important for us to wait until the whole group had a few weeks in the building together under their belt before making a decision.”

Skivington said the appointment followed consultation with Gloucester’s playing squad as well as an assessment by the coaching staff.

He added: “The leadership process included input from the entire playing group, as well as our own assessment of who was best placed to lead this team forward through this season and beyond.”

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