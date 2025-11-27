Wales captain Jac Morgan set to miss start of Six Nations

Phil Blanche, PA

Wales captain Jac Morgan is set to miss the start of the 2026 Guinness Six Nations campaign after suffering a dislocated shoulder against Argentina which needed surgery.

Ospreys head coach Mark Jones expects the 25-year-old flanker to need around “four to five months” of rehabilitation.

“He’s had his operation, it’s all gone really well and he’s on the road to recovery,” Jones said at a press conference on Thursday. “He’s in that race now to get back as soon as he can.

“It will be four to five months based on what we’ve heard, but obviously those things can change, we’re just working off that at the moment.”

Wales begin their 2026 campaign away to England on February 7.

Meanwhile, Steve Tandy has welcomed next year’s bigger Test window with his Wales squad decimated for Saturday’s showdown with South Africa.

Wales’ final autumn fixture has been mired in controversy as it falls outside World Rugby’s official Test window and head coach Tandy has been forced to name a weakened side minus 13 players to take on the world champions.

Bristol wing Louis Rees-Zammit, Gloucester scrum-half Tomos Williams and Saracens prop Rhys Carre are among the England and France-based players missing for Wales in Cardiff.

South Africa will also be missing key personnel on a weekend when club rugby returns in both northern and southern hemispheres.

It is a situation that will not be repeated in 2026 following the launch of the biennial Nations Championship and a four-Test window next November.

“I think it’s easier,” Tandy said of the new international calendar. “The boys that were playing last weekend want to go again, so I think that bit of cohesion is massive.

“It would be very helpful for club teams as well, but also for our boys because those that are not here are pretty gutted they’re not undertaking South Africa.

“I know that’s part of playing outside of Wales, so I think that’ll be easier for everyone. It gives you clarity and certainty, which is much better.”

Tandy has had to select a side drawn from Wales’ four regions and it is one lacking in experience with 10 of the starting line-up having fewer than 20 caps.

The 61-times capped Dragons back-rower Aaron Wainwright, who returns after being a late withdrawal from the planned XV that lost to New Zealand last weekend because of a hip injury, is the only player with over 50 appearances.

There is also the issue of rustiness as several starters have not had any game-time for five or six weeks.

“In any walk of life, what are we going to focus on?” Tandy said. “Are we going to be downbeat on something?

“It’s an opportunity for these boys, and for us as coaches to coach against South Africa.

“We’ve got to find ways of how we build that as well, do things slightly differently.

“I can’t see how we go into it and be negative. I don’t believe in that anyway, I want to see the best in what we do.”

Wales have won only two of their 10 Test matches in 2025 – both against Japan – and face a daunting start to 2026 and the Six Nations Championship in February.

They travel to England on the opening weekend before hosting France in Cardiff and Tandy insists places are up for grabs for that tournament.

He said: “Ultimately, for us to grow, we want competition. So I believe these boys on the weekend will put their case forward.

“The more we have selection headaches in certain positions, going into Six Nations, that’s only going to be better.”