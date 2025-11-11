Wales captain Jac Morgan to miss rest of autumn Tests with dislocated shoulder

Wales skipper Jac Morgan has suffered a dislocated shoulder and will miss the rest of the Autumn Nations Series campaign.

The British and Irish Lions flanker was injured in the act of scoring a try during Wales’ 52-28 defeat to Argentina on Sunday, and watched the closing stages from the bench with his left arm in a sling.

Uncapped Ospreys back row Harri Deaves has been called up to replace Morgan for upcoming Test matches against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa over the next three weekends.

Wales head coach Steve Tandy said: “We’re all gutted to lose Jac – he’s a world-class player, as well as a great man off the pitch.

“But this gives an opportunity now for someone else and Harri has been performing strongly for the Ospreys for a consistent period.”