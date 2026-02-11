Wales centre Kerin Lake retires from rugby at 35

Wales international centre Kerin Lake has announced her retirement from rugby at the age of 35, bringing the curtain down on a career that spanned more than a decade at the top level.

A trailblazer of the women’s game, Lake balanced motherhood with rugby during the amateur era before later becoming a full-time professional. She made her Test debut against Scotland in the 2011 Six Nations and quickly established herself as a key figure in the Wales midfield.

Lake stepped away from the sport in 2014 following the birth of her son but returned a year later, resuming an international career marked by resilience in the face of repeated injury setbacks. She went on to represent Wales at two Rugby World Cups, earning 54 caps, with her final appearance coming against Canada at last year’s tournament in Salford.

At club level, Lake began her journey with Neath Athletic and enjoyed success with the Ospreys before joining Gloucester-Hartpury in 2020, where she won two Premiership Women’s Rugby titles. She later returned home to Wales with Gwalia Lightning.

In a statement shared on social media, Lake said: “After a lot of thought, the time has come for me to step away from the game that has given me so much.”

She thanked coaches, medical staff, team-mates, fans and her family for their support throughout her career.