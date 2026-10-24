Wales claim tough victory in Tokyo

Press Association Sport

Wales ground out a hard-fought 17-0 win over Japan in their WXV Global Series clash at rain-soaked Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo.

The opening score of a tight contest did not come until five minutes before the break as Seren Lockwood found a gap to claim the first of her two tries, with Freya Bell converting.

Kelsey Jones gave the Welsh breathing space when she crashed over from close range following a line-out after the hour.

Lockwood had another try ruled out for offside but was not to be denied and she wrapped up the scoring from a Lleucu George pass late on.

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