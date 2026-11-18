Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Wales have climbed one place to ninth in the World Rugby men’s rankings after beating New Zealand for the first time in 73 years.

The 35–28 win at the Principality Stadium on Saturday was Wales’s first victory over the All Blacks since 1953. It also kept South Africa at the top of the rankings. The Springboks would have lost the number one spot had New Zealand avoided defeat in Cardiff.

France were the only other team to climb in the top 10. Their 21–19 victory over South Africa on Friday, their first against the Springboks in Paris in 21 years, lifted them to third, with Ireland dropping to fourth.

Wales return to the Principality Stadium on Saturday to face Australia in the Nations Championship. Head coach Steve Tandy is due to name his team on Thursday.

Wales made a record 346 tackles against New Zealand, who spent much of the final quarter in the Welsh 22. The hosts held the All Blacks up over the try line three times, with replacement prop Gareth Thomas producing a try-saving tackle on Wallace Sititi. The Ospreys prop made 19 tackles in 25 minutes on the pitch.

“I’ve not made as many in such a short space of time,” Thomas said. “But I kept looking up and they were running at me.”

Flanker James Botham was named player of the match. He is due to become a father for the first time this week, and Wales are giving him the flexibility to leave camp if needed.

Elsewhere in the rankings

Samoa climbed to 16th after winning away to Portugal, while Chile moved up one place to 17th after beating Spain. The United States overtook Portugal to go 14th with a 53–24 win over Romania in Bucharest, leaving them two places below their all-time best.