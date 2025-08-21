Wales co-captain Alex Callender declared fit for World Cup opener vs Scotland

Wales co-captain Alex Callender has been declared fit ahead of their Women’s Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland on Saturday.

Wales start their World Cup campaign this weekend at the Salford Community Stadium and also face Canada and Fiji in Pool B after the clash with Scotland.

Wales will be boosted by the fitness news of Callender who will co-captain the side alongside Kate Williams.

50th cap

Wing Lisa Neumann made her debut back in 2018 against Scotland and will win her 50th international cap on Saturday against the same side.

Hannah Dallavalle will pair with Courtney Keight in the midfield, with Lleucu George and Keira Bevan at half back.

Gwenllian Pyrs and Donna Rose will form the front row with hooker Kelsey Jones while flanker Bethan Lewis will join Williams and Callender in the back row.

Vital

Head coach Sean Lynn said: “We have selected the strongest squad available for what is a vital Test match for the squad, and we know all 23 players will play a part in delivering a performance against Scotland.

“Alex Callender has been declared fit and is raring to go and being able to select her is a huge boost for the squad. Having the combined captaincy of Al Cal and Kate Williams will be key for us against the Scots.

“We are under no illusions of the importance of the opening game of our Pool at a World Cup and are determined to produce a performance worthy of the tournament and against a side who we enjoy a great rivalry with.

“All of the squad have trained well since we have been in Manchester, and we are looking sharp and focused for what will be the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup.”

Wales team: Nel Metcalfe (Gloucester-Hartpury), Lisa Neumann (Harlequins), Hannah Dallavalle (Gloucester-Hartpury), Courtney Keight (Sale), Jasmine Joyce-Butchers (Bristol), Lleucu George (Gloucester-Hartpury), Keira Bevan (Bristol), Gwenllian Pyrs (Sale), Kelsey Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Donna Rose (Saracens), Alaw Pyrs (Gloucester-Hartpury), Gwen Crabb (Gloucester-Hartpury), Kate Williams (co-captain, Gloucester-Hartpury), Bethan Lewis (Gloucester-Hartpury), Alex Callender (co-captain, Gloucester-Hartpury)

Replacements: Carys Phillips (Harlequins) Maisie Davies (Bristol), Sisilia Tuipulotu (Gloucester-Hartpury), Abbie Fleming (Harlequins), Georgia Evans (Saracens), Seren Lockwood (Gloucester-Hartpury), Kayleigh Powell (Harlequins), Carys Cox (Ealing)

