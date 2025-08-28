Wales co-captains Alex Callender and Kate Williams ruled out of Canada clash

Wales co-captains Alex Callender and Kate Williams have been ruled out of their World Cup clash with Canada.

Injuries to the pair are a huge blow for Wales, who were thrashed 38-8 by Scotland in their tournament opener and now face the prospect of failing to reach the quarter-finals.

Flanker Bethan Lewis will win her 60th cap and skipper Wales for the first time.

Honest conversations

“We have taken a hard look at ourselves and there have been honest conversations about the performance we need against one of the best teams in the world,” Wales head coach Sean Lynn said ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Salford Community Stadium.

“Canada are the number two team in the world and one of the favourites to win the World Cup and we know they will be a major challenge.

“We need to bring real energy and pride in the jersey and the focus all week has been on us and what we need to do to produce a performance on Saturday.

“There have been changes and they have been made because players have earned the opportunity in training to play in a World Cup.

“All 23 players selected have been told to be brave and to have no regrets when they walk off the field on Saturday.

“We are under no illusions of the challenge ahead, but this is all about us and showing what it means to play for Wales at a Rugby World Cup.”

Changes

Back rowers Callender (foot) and Williams (calf) are expected to be fit for Wales’ final Pool B game against Fiji in Exeter.

Lynn has made seven changes from the line-up that started against Scotland.

Maisie Davies, Molly Reardon and Sisilia Tuipulotu make up a new-look front row and Harlequins lock Abbie Fleming comes into the engine room.

Bryonie King and Georgia Evans slot into the back row and Carys Cox replaces Hannah Dallavalle in the centre.

Wales: Nel Metcalfe (Gloucester/Hartpury), Jasmine Joyce-Butchers (Bristol Bears), Carys Cox (Ealing Trailfinders), Courtney Keight (Sale Sharks), Lisa Neumann (Harlequins), Lleucu George (Gloucester/Hartpury), Keira Bevan (Bristol Bears); Maisie Davies (Bristol Bears), Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning), Sisilia Tuipulotu (Gloucester/Hartpury), Abbie Fleming (Harlequins), Gwen Crabb (Gloucester/Hartpury), Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning), Bethan Lewis (captain, Gloucester/Hartpury), Georgia Evans (Saracens).

Replacements: Kelsey Jones (Gloucester/Hartpury), Gwenllian Pyrs (Sale Sharks), Jenni Scoble (Gwalia Lightning), Tilly Vucaj (Gwalia Lightning), Branwen Metcalfe (Hartpury College), Seren Lockwood (Gloucester/Hartpury), Kayleigh Powell (Harlequins), Kerin Lake (Gwalia Lightning).

