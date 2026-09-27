Wales come unstuck with another Nations League defeat in Denmark

Phil Blanche, Press Association, Copenhagen

Wales wilted in Copenhagen as a 2-0 defeat to Denmark left them bottom of their Nations League group.

After a first half in which Wales were very much second best and fortunate to reach the break level, Denmark’s domination was rewarded by a Ben Davies own goal and a Gustav Isaksen strike.

Wales lost Thursday’s opener to Portugal 1-0 and it leaves them without a point – and a goal – in Group A4, and already facing an uphill battle to avoid relegation.

Denmark were under similar pressure after being beaten by Norway on Thursday, but rose to the occasion and should have won more comfortably.

Dragons boss Craig Bellamy had happy memories of the Parken Stadium when as a 19-year-old he had scored the Wales winner in a 2000 Euro qualifier.

Bellamy had promised to make changes given the short turnaround of fixtures and, in the event, made six with Charlie Savage’s surprise promotion the headline act.

Savage – the son of former Wales international Robbie – joined the squad after several withdrawals, with his previous two international appearances having both come against Gibraltar.

Daniel James, Kieffer Moore and Sorba Thomas formed a reshaped frontline, while Chris Mepham and Connor Roberts were drafted into defence.

Denmark were soon playing their way through a porous Wales midfield and chances came their way.

Neco Williams was caught out by Joachim Andersen’s pass from the back and Isaksen flashed wide.

Isaksen then sent over a cross which Patrick Dorgu headed wide, and Denmark thought they had taken the lead after 24 minutes.

Wales were exposed by a counter-attack led by Mikkel Damsgaard and Isaksen met Rasmus Hojlund’s cross with a thumping volley, only for VAR to rule offside in the build-up.

Damsgaard struck a post seconds later and it looked a matter of time before Denmark would score.

But Dorgu headed off straight down the tunnel in a potential injury blow for Manchester United, and Wales began to create chances of their own.

Thomas was just off target from 20 yards after an Andersen error and Wales went ever so close two minutes before the interval.

Brennan Johnson scampered to the byline after working a one-two with Thomas and pulled the ball back.

Roberts was under pressure but managed to get a shot away, which Filip Jorgensen did well to tip away from close range.

Williams fired straight at Jorgensen at the start of the second half, but Wales were behind after 53 minutes when Williams gave away a free-kick.

Damsgaard delivered a delicious ball and although Hojlund wheeled away celebrating the final touch, it seemed as though it would go down against the unfortunate Davies.

Isaksen put the contest beyond Wales after 66 minutes.

Moore headed off the Wales goal-line, but Isaksen was quickly on to the loose ball and his deflected strike went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Mohamed Daramy spurned a great chance to add further Danish gloss and both sides had late efforts ruled out, including Williams’ header disallowed for a push by Ethan Ampadu.

It does not get any easier for Wales with a visit from Erling Haaland’s Norway on Thursday before a return date against Denmark in Cardiff.

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