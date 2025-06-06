Wales cruise past Liechtenstein despite Neco Williams injury blow

Phil Blanche, PA

Wales claimed a routine 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over minnows Liechtenstein on a night overshadowed by an injury to Neco Williams.

Joe Rodon’s first Wales goal – only his third in senior football – ended Wales’ nervous wait to break the deadlock after 39 minutes.

Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore were also on the scoresheet in the space of three second-half minutes as Wales moved to the top of Group J with seven points from three games.

But Wales will prepare for Monday’s test against group favourites Belgium in Brussels with major concerns over the fitness of Williams.

The Nottingham Forest full-back, in trying to cross on the byline midway through the first half, landed awkwardly and was in obvious pain as the Welsh medics ran to treat him.

Williams attempted to get to his feet on two occasions before slumping to the turf and eventually left the pitch on a stretcher.

After four points from opening March qualifiers, Wales fans were expecting a comfortable night against Liechtenstein – opponents ranked 205th out of 210 teams in world football.

Liechtenstein had not won a competitive fixture since beating San Marino in September 2020, 35 games ago.

Wales were unbeaten in Craig Bellamy’s eight games, but the manager had said before the game that he was only interested in winning and not thinking about potential scorelines.

Daniel James missed out through illness, but the winger’s Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu was available for the first time since September after knee problems.

Wilson was also back from injury, a significant boost given the Fulham forward had scored four goals in six games under Bellamy.

Wilson’s guile was welcome against opponents defending deep from the outset in an attempt to frustrate Wales.

The Liechtenstein goal came under early pressure as Wilson fired wide and Benjamin Buchel held Williams’ drive, the first of several excellent stops from the visiting goalkeeper.

Wales were disrupted by Williams’ departure and exasperated by Buchel’s strong show of defiance.

Buchel prevented Moore from slipping the ball through his legs, foiled Brennan Johnson with a fine one-handed save, and tipped over an Ampadu overhead kick that took a double deflection.

Rodon gave warning of his aerial ability by nodding wide, and moments later rose impressively to meet Sorba Thomas’ corner with a thumping header.

Moore had a back heel kicked away by Buchel, and the Sheffield United striker was also out of luck after the break with a header that landed wide.

Bellamy made a triple substitution just after the hour mark, probably with more than half an eye on Brussels.

David Brooks, Josh Sheehan and Lewis Koumas came on for Ampadu, Johnson and Thomas and the move paid instant dividends.

Wilson drifted into space to head home Dasilva’s cross for a 13th Wales goal after 65 minutes.

Three minutes later Buchel parried a Brooks shot straight to Moore, who had the simplest of tap-ins to restore his one-goal lead over Wilson.

Belgium began their campaign with a 1-1 draw in North Macedonia.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

