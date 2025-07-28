Wales defender signs for Liverpool

Liverpool have signed Welsh defender Lily Woodham from Seattle Reign.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan from the National Women’s Soccer League team at Crystal Palace, where she made 20 appearances.

A Wales international, Woodham has been capped over 40 times since making her senior debut in 2020 and started in all three games at this summer’s European Championship.

‘Amazing’

She told the Liverpool website: “It’s amazing. Obviously I’m a fan of Liverpool, so it’s a dream come true really.

“I’m really excited to meet everyone. It already feels like a home from home and everyone has been so nice to me and welcomed me.”

Her switch to Merseyside comes after mutually agreeing to terminate her contract with Seattle last week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

