Wales discover their World Cup playoff semi-final opponents

After finishing second in their World Cup qualifying group thanks to a thumping 7-1 victory over North Macedonia, Wales have discovered the opponents they will play in their World Cup playoff semi-final.

Craig Bellamy’s team will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup qualifying play-off semi-finals in March at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales secured their place finishing behind Belgium in qualifying Group J and will be the home team for the one-off match.

Should Wales win, they will face a home tie against either Italy or Northern Ireland for a place at the finals in North America next summer.

Northern Ireland, who qualified through the Nations League, have been handed the difficult task of travelling to Italy for their play-off semi-final.

The stakes are high for the Azzurri, who have failed to qualify for the last two World Cups.

The Republic of Ireland, who booked their spot in dramatic fashion thanks to a last-gasp victory over Hungary, will play away in the Czech Republic in their semi-final.

The winner of that match will take on either Denmark or North Macedonia.

The chances of both Wales and the Republic were improved by the news they will host play-off finals should they win their first match.

The contests will take place on March 26 and 31.

Four of the remaining qualifiers will come from Europe, with one of Ukraine, Sweden, Poland and Albania coming through path B, while path C features Turkey, Romania, Slovakia and Kosovo.

The draw was also made for the inter-confederation play-offs, from which the final two teams for the 48-strong finals will come.

Jamaica, who missed out on automatic qualifying to Curacao, will take on New Caledonia, with the winner facing the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the final.

Bolivia and Suriname, meanwhile, will clash for the right to face Iraq.