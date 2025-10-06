Wales duo ruled out of England and Belgium games

Daniel James and Aaron Ramsey have dropped out of the Wales squad for games against England and Belgium.

Leeds winger James faces four to six weeks on the sidelines with an ankle problem picked up in training. United boss Daniel Farke has indicated he doesn’t expects James back until after the November international break.

Ramsey was left out of the squad for his Pumas UNAM side’s 2-1 Liga MX defeat against Guadalajara on Sunday, with reports in Mexico stating he had suffered “discomfort” during training on Thursday.

Injury problems

The 34-year midfielder was recalled by Wales boss Craig Bellamy last week after missing out on selection for 13 months due to injury problems.

He last played for Wales in the Nations League win in Montenegro in September 2024, during which he picked up a hamstring injury.

Cardiff pair Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill have been called into Craig Bellamy’s squad for the Wembley friendly with England on Thursday and the World Cup qualifier against Belgium in Cardiff four days later.