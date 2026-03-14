Wales end 1,099-day wait for a Six Nations victory by beating Italy

Wales ended a three-year Guinness Six Nations losing streak with a 31-17 victory over Italy in Cardiff.

Two tries from Aaron Wainwright and another from skipper Dewi Lake gave Wales a 21-0 interval lead which was quickly built on.

Dan Edwards darted over and the Ospreys outside-half added a superb long-range drop goal to four conversions for a personal haul of 16 points.

Italy appeared dead and buried at 31-0 down, but they refused to go out with a whimper and Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, Tommaso Allan and Paolo Garbisi scored tries. Garbisi added a conversion.

Wales had not tasted Six Nations victory since March 11, 2023 – 15 games and 1,099 days ago – when they beat Italy in Rome.

But there were clear signs of green shoots in defeats to Scotland and Ireland, and Wales produced the performance nearly 70,000 fans inside Principality Stadium had craved to register a first Six Nations home win since February 2022.

Italy could not back up a first-ever victory over England seven days earlier, as hopes of winning three games in a Six Nations campaign for the first time were snuffed out.

The visitors almost undid a positive start from Wales after Tommaso Menoncello turned over possession and led an Azzurri charge.

Wales survived that breakaway and a skewed Garbisi penalty attempt and hit the front after 15 minutes.

Lineout ball was secured to let Eddie James loose and Wainwright took it on with a huge carry that saw the number eight bounce off defenders to score.

Wales were further rewarded when Italy were penalised at the breakdown and chose to go to the corner rather than take the option of three points.

Edwards delivered an excellent kick and Wainwright was the beneficiary of a driving lineout that Italy could not stop.

The extras were added from the touchline and Wales were in dreamland with a third try before the 30-minutes mark.

Lake found his target at the lineout and guided the driving maul over, with Edwards converting again.

Clinical

It had been clinical stuff from Wales with three tries from as many entries into the Italy 22, and the roof was in danger of coming off the Principality Stadium.

Wales were just as efficient after the break as the forwards dragged in the Azzurri defence and Edwards sped through a gap for the bonus-point try.

Edwards added another conversion and slotted a drop goal from 40 metres before hooker Di Bartolomeo rumbled over to put Italy on the scoreboard.

Wales were reduced to 14 when Archie Griffin was shown a yellow card and Italy produced their most dominant period after the replacement prop returned from 10 minutes in the sin bin.

Allan went over in the corner and Ellis Mee denied Monty Ioane with a try-saving tackle as the winger’s left foot just touched the touchline before grounding the ball.

Italy had the last word as Garbisi went over in the corner after Leonardo Marin was adjudged to be just short of the line, but Welsh joy – and relief – at the final whistle was palpable.