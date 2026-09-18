Wales end nine-match losing run with emphatic South Africa victory

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales ended a nine-Test losing streak in emphatic fashion as they ran in eight tries to beat South Africa 50-19 in their WXV Global Series opener at Cardiff Arms Park.

Sean Lynn’s side produced a dominant first-half display to lead 38-5 at the break, with prop Sisilia Tuipulotu scoring twice on a memorable night for the hosts.

Courtney Keight opened the scoring after seven minutes, cutting inside to finish after Georgia Evans and Tuipulotu had made the hard yards.

Tuipulotu then powered over for Wales’ second before South Africa responded through Felicia Jacobs following a dominant scrum close to the Welsh line.

But Wales quickly regained control. Seren Lockwood darted over after Amy Williams had chased down Lisa Neumann’s grubber kick, before Maisie Davies powered across for her first international try to secure the bonus point.

Kelsey Jones added a fifth and South Africa’s problems increased when Danelle Lochner was shown a yellow card for a high tackle on Kate Williams. It was upgraded to a 20-minute red card at half-time.

Wales capitalised again before the interval, working the ball wide from a scrum for Neumann to cross from full-back.

Tuipulotu grabbed her second shortly after the restart, powering through the South African defence to stretch Wales’ advantage to 45-5.

The visitors rallied as Maria Tshiremba collected a difficult crossfield kick to score before Maceala Samboya finished a flowing move sparked by a powerful run and offload from Aphiwe Ngwevu.

Wales had the final word, however, as Williams kept the ball alive following a strong run before player of the match Alex Callender crossed for the hosts’ eighth try.

Freya Bell kicked five conversions as Wales reached 50 points, while replacements Shanelle Williams and Elan Jones made their international debuts.

Co-captain Kate Williams said: “It’s been a while since I’ve been on the pitch for a win like that.

“After all of the tough times we have been through, as a team and Welsh rugby generally, we are going to keep working for the positive feeling to continue.”

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