Wales end year-long winless run with narrow friendly victory over Switzerland

Wales ended a year-long, 12-match winless run with a 3-2 friendly victory over Switzerland in Jerez.

Rhian Wilkinson’s side finally managed to put a win on the board in their final match of the year, 364 days after last beating a team.

Having gone 3-1 up in the first minute of the second half, Wales lost Liverpool midfielder Ceri Holland – on her 50th appearance – to what looked like a hamstring injury and then conceded with 19 minutes remaining to leave them hanging on at the end.

Sophie Ingle made it two goals in as many games when she capitalised on Viola Calligaris failing to deal with a Holland cross to head home in the 15th minute.

The lead lasted just three minutes before Aurelie Csillag equalised for the Euro 2025 quarter-finalists but Hannah Cain restored Wales’ lead by lifting the ball over goalkeeper Elvira Herzog from Ingle’s free-kick.

A minute into the second half, Ingle dummied Hannah Cain’s cross for Lily Woodham to score but after Holland’s departure, a mistake playing out from the back saw Angharad James’ miscontrol to present Iman Beney with the chance to make it 3-2.