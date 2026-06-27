Wales enjoy back-to-back wins with narrow victory over Barbarians

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Wales won successive games for the first time since the 2023 World Cup with a 33-31 victory over the Barbarians at Allianz Stadium.

After beating Italy in March to end a three-year wait for a Six Nations victory, Wales will head into the upcoming inaugural Nations Championship with confidence stocks replenished further despite being without their English and French-based players.

Outside-half Dan Edwards contributed 14 points with two tries and a couple of conversions, while Kieran Hardy, Reuben Morgan-Williams and Ellis Mee also crossed. Sam Costelow added two conversions.

The Barbarians replied through Vincent Koch and Alex Nankivell but the most popular scorer was George North, who came off the bench to claim a try double on his farewell appearance before retirement.

Wales were without 13 players on the books of English and French clubs as the fixture fell outside World Rugby’s official window, but forwards Teddy Williams and Jac Morgan were both available after long-term injury.

British and Irish Lions flanker Morgan had not worn Wales colours since dislocating his shoulder when scoring a try against Argentina in November.

Wales were out of the blocks fast on a sweltering afternoon in south west London and Hardy sniped over for a fifth-minute try that Edwards converted.

The Barbarians responded rapidly as South Africa prop Koch touched down under a pile of bodies, but Harry Plummer’s conversion attempt struck a post and the players were soon grateful for the first hydration break.

Taine Plumtree’s line-out take set up a Wales attack that saw the impressive Aaron Wainwright held up by a post, but Hardy’s long pass set up a simple score for Edwards which he added to.

Wainwright should have profited from Dewi Lake’s midfield break, but the number eight was let down by the hooker’s poor pass and the Barbarians defence recovered.

Wales changed their entire front row at the interval, with uncapped props Rhys Barratt and Ben Warren sent on and Ryan Elias replacing skipper Lake.

But Wales kept the scoreboard ticking as Hardy spotted a huge hole in the Barbarians defence and Edwards gathered the kick for his second try.

Cheers

There were huge cheers as North came off the Barbarians bench, the Wales great bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career against the country he scored 47 tries in 121 appearances for.

North’s first touch was a familiar one as the giant wing took Plummer’s pass and barged his way through two defenders to score.

Scrum-half replacement Morgan-Williams made his mark with a show and go try, but Nankivell’s quickfire score made it 26-17 on the hour.

Mee went over for Wales’ fifth try and North fittingly had the last word after his second try, converting Santiago Arata’s score with the final act of the match.