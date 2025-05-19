Wales Euro 2025 squad to be revealed on the summit of Yr Wyddfa

The Wales squad for the 2025 UEFA EURO Women’s Championship will be announced at the summit of Yr Wyddfa next month.

Wales women’s team manager Rhian Wilkinson will announce her squad at a special press conference in Hafod Eryri on the highest peak in Wales on Thursday, 19 June.

There will be a number of activities taking place in the Gwynedd area throughout the day on Thursday as part of the squad announcement.

Festival

One of these will be a football festival on a new pitch which has been funded by the Cymru Football Foundation in Talysarn, and a question and answer night with live music.

This is the first time the Welsh women’s team has reached the finals of any international competition.

Euro 2025 will be held in Switzerland in July.

Speaking about the announcement, Rhian Wilkinson said: “Announcing our Euros squad at the Welsh summit will be a really special occasion. The area is very close to my heart having visited it regularly with my family when I was growing up in Wales, and it is also a very special place for many of our players.

“We hope that holding the event on the summit will showcase the natural beauty of our country and help put Wales on a global stage during the Euros over the summer.”

The team is also preparing for their final Nations League games against Denmark and Italy before the championship.

