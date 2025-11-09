Wales fall to heavy Argentina defeat in Steve Tandy’s first match in charge

Wales began the Steve Tandy era with an emphatic defeat as Argentina claimed a record 52-28 victory in Cardiff.

Tandy became the first Welshman to take control of the men’s national team since 2007, but the size of his task facing the former Scotland defence coach was laid out in no uncertain terms.

Argentina scored seven tries as Geronimo Prisciantelli bagged a brace and Pedro Delgado, Simon Benitez Cruz, Mateo Carreras Bautista Delguy and Santiago Grondona also went over, while the flawless Santi Carreras added 17 points with the boot.

For Wales – who fought back to level at 14-14 after a horrid opening 10 minutes – Tomos Williams, Dewi Lake, Jac Morgan and Blair Murray crossed, with Dan Edwards kicking three conversions and Jarrod Evans one.

There were bright spots for Wales with skipper Morgan outstanding before being injured in the act of scoring, and Louis Rees-Zammit showing electric pace after his 18-month adventure in the NFL.

But Argentina were ruthless in attack and piled up the points to eclipse their previous biggest victory over Wales – a 33-11 win in Cardiff in 2021.

The Wales players emerged from the traditional away dressing room at Principality Stadium with Tandy having swapped changing rooms.

Wales had ended a run of 18 successive defeats in Japan four months ago, but there were plenty of Cardiff demons to exorcise after nine successive losses and a 68-14 thrashing to England in March.

Wales were behind after seven minutes as prop Delgado profited from the Pumas’ familiar power game and Santi Carreras converted.

Juan Martin Gonzalez then gobbled up a loose ball and Mateo Carreras chipped through for Prisciantelli try to claim his first Test try.

Santi Carreras converted and Argentina had scored 14 points in 10 minutes.

Just 12 minutes later, however, and Wales were level as Tom Rogers cut through midfield and the supporting Morgan sent over Williams for his 16th Test try.

Wales were rewarded for turning down a simple penalty in favour of running the ball, and Williams set up Dewi Lake who barged his way through Prisciantelli and over the line.

Kicking out

Edwards added a second conversion, but Ben Thomas headed for the bin after kicking out at Pablo Matera when having his leg held on the ground.

The fact Thomas did not make contact with Matera probably spared the Wales centre a red card upon review, but Argentina made the most of their extra man.

Santi Carreras dispatched a penalty from 30 yards and scrum-half Simon Benitez Cruz touched down against a post.

Argentina struck again within seconds as Matera caught the kick-off, sliced through two tacklers and sent a left-footed kick towards Mateo Carreras.

The wing held off two defenders to make the line and his brother added the extras again.

The blue and white tide kept rolling in the second half as Delguy dotted down and Wales were again reduced to 14 men after Williams took out a man off the ball.

Morgan’s quick thinking from a tap penalty saw him claim a third try, but that was his last involvement as he watched the rest of the game from the sidelines with his arm in a sling.

Prisciantelli picked off a Thomas pass for an interception score and Murray dived for Wales’ fourth try before Grondona had the final word on a comfortable victory.