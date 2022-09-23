Wales fans break the record for bar takings at pub in Brussels

Wales fans have certainly been making an impression on all and sundry in Belgium.

Basing themselves in a square in Brussels outside Irish bar O’Reillys ahead of the Nations League clash, the Wales fans enjoyed quite the party, so much so they smashed the record for bar takings at the pub, which has been open for 25 years in the centre of the Belgian capital.

Apparently the previous record has stood since 2014 when Tottenham fans were in the city for a European tie against Anderlecht.

Of course, we don’t condone binge drinking here at Nation Cymru, but our thoughts and prayers are with the hangovers of Welsh fans making their way back home after last night’s Nations League match.

We also cannot confirm or deny that the owner of O’Reillys was today seen driving around the city in a brand new Lamborghini.

We may have lost on the pitch yesterday- however we won off it #walesaway fans broke the 25 year record for @oreillysbrussel bar takings in one day, record held by @SpursOfficial since 2014 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿💪🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺 pic.twitter.com/7wOTiypoIt — leigh james (@LeighWales) September 23, 2022

The massed ranks of the Red Wall have been making friends in Brussels over the last couple of days and last night they received praise from a Belgian newspaper and local police after clearing away any mess that had been made after partying in the centre of Brussels.

Fans cleaned up the square where they had been singing and partying long into the night.

Wales fans have an enviable reputation wherever they go and once again showed why they are some of the best fans in the world by mounting a clean up operation before heading off to the Nations League match.

Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported on the good behaviour of the Wales Away contingent, writing: ‘Wales supporters will leave a positive image of them in Belgium.

‘Gathered in the centre of Brussels a few hours before the start of the Nations League match between their team and the Red Devils, the Welsh fans celebrated during the afternoon, before taking the time to collect their waste, equipped with garbage bags, in order to leave the area clean.

The gesture was highlighted by the Brussels-Ixelles Police Zone on social media.

The tweet translated as: ‘It is not uncommon to meet supporters before a football match of our Red Devils in the city centre of #Bruxelles. We would like to thank the supporters of the opposing team @Cymru #Wales for leaving the place as they found it before: “clean”. #BELWAL

Il n’est pas rare de rencontrer des supporters avant un match de football de nos Diables Rouges dans le centre-ville de #Bruxelles.

Nous tenons à remercier les supporters de l’équipe adverse @Cymru #Wales pour laisser l’endroit comme ils l’ont trouvé avant : « propre ».#BELWAL pic.twitter.com/Dn2tPAHrij — PolBru (@zpz_polbru) September 22, 2022

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford also praised the fans.

#YWalGoch yn ein gwneud ni’n falch unwaith eto 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#TheRedWall doing us all proud once again 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/4ffJVOUL9S — Mark Drakeford (@PrifWeinidog) September 23, 2022

