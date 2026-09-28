Wales fans call for an end to ‘cringe’ team line-up photos

Nation.Cymru staff

It’s a tradition that first started around 10 years ago when Wales embarked on a glorious summer at Euro 2016.

It was around this time that Wales’ team line-up photos started to become less conventional, more avant garde.

It’s said to have begun by accident – they were just bad at lining up neatly, then as they started to win it stuck as a good luck ritual.

Joe Ledley explained that the unusual arrangements had started accidentally because the players weren’t very good at organising themselves. They subsequently embraced the joke and felt the photos might bring them good luck.

So they kept the uneven gaps and odd setups on purpose and the photos took on a life of their own.

A particularly memorable team line-up against Georgia, saw just three players stood in the back row, with eight crouching in front.

However 10 years on and the joke seems to have worn thin.

Wales are bottom of their Nations League A group after opening defeats in Portugal and Denmark, with Craig Bellamy’s side having failed to win any of their six games in 2026.

The Dragons’ last victory was a spectacular 7-1 rout of North Macedonia in November but since then they have failed to qualify for the World Cup and struggled to adapt to life in the top tier of the Nations League.

After plenty of positives emerged from a narrow 1-0 defeat to Portugal in Lisbon on Thursday, it was a step backwards for Wales in Copenhagen on Sunday.

Wales were beaten by two second-half goals but it could have been more as Denmark dominated the contest and scoring chances.

A picture of the team posted on the @cymru account on X ahead of the Denmark game, saw the team as usual displaying their trademark unorthodox approach to formation.

However, the post was flooded with replies from Wales fans calling for an end to what began as a lucky ritual and which given recent results, evidently isn’t any longer.

Huw Mellor wrote: ‘Got to be honest…now that we’re sht…this just comes over as cringe. Time to let it go’

Edward Greening said: ‘As we get worse and worse, this trend grates more and more’

Andrew Scullion added: ‘Looks even more daft when they can’t buy a win’

It does not get any easier for Wales in this extended international window with Erling Haaland’s Norway next up in Cardiff on Thursday before the Denmark return fixture three days later.

Norway are also aiming to recover after losing 2-1 at home to Portugal on Sunday.

Haaland extended his incredible scoring record for Norway with his 65th goal in 57 games.

The Manchester City striker has scored 31 goals in his last 21 international appearances and is the Nations League’s top scorer with 22.

A selection of comments from Wales fans (strong language warning)

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