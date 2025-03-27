Wales fans described as ‘some of the best in the world’ after North Macedonia game

Wales fans following Craig Bellamy’s side in their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup have been praised by security at the North Macedonia game.

More than 2,000 fans made the journey to Skopje to cheer on their team and were rewarded with a 96th minute equaliser in a match that was something of a rollercoaster ride for supporters.

As always on Wales Away trips fans packed the bars and pubs and behaved impeccably while endearing themselves to the locals, which was illustrated in feedback by North Macedonia security at the stadium.

Wales fans representatives Fan Embassy Wales wrote in a post on social media:

Message from Macedonia security officer. “Amazing match with no issues on both sides. We are all happy for that and thank you to your staff for an excellent communication and coordination with us lastly thanks to your supporters some of the best in the world.”

Wales away trips are becoming the stuff of legend and another footnote was written in that heartwarming history when a group of fans went to watch a local league game, a move that was met with joy by the locals and players alike.

The fans were in attendance at the FK Makedonija vs Vardarksi match in the North Macedonian second tier.

Their attendance was described in a post by the Away Day Tours Facebook page, who wrote: ‘This is class from the Welsh fans who travelled out to North Macedonia. On average FK Makedonija have around 25 home fans, Welsh fans turned up around 75 of them made up songs and chanted in the rain, the locals and their players loved it at full time.’

As for the main attraction – North Macedonia v Wales, Welsh star David Brooks was grateful his last-gasp equaliser spared “Welsh legend” Joe Allen the pain of defeat after the midfielder’s blunder appeared to gift North Macedonia a World Cup qualifying win.

Veteran midfielder Allen’s back pass was picked off by Bojan Miovski in the first minute of added time to give North Macedonia an improbable lead in Skopje on Tuesday night.

It was a horrible moment for Allen, a key component of Wales’ run to the semi-finals at Euro 2016 and who had come on seven minutes earlier to win his 77th cap at the Tose Proeski Arena.

But Wales claimed a point with almost the last kick in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Bournemouth forward Brooks latched on to a Kieffer Moore knockdown to squeeze the ball over the line.

Brooks said: “Joe’s probably one of the best players we’ve ever had and you don’t expect a mistake from him. He’s a Welsh legend.

“So everyone wanted to pull through to help him out, and thankfully it was me that managed to stick it in the net.

“Like the gaffer (Craig Bellamy) said after, the reaction to get on the ball, keep moving and progressing up the pitch, to get the chance, shows the character and how well-liked Joe is in our dressing room.

“We had the belief that we could go and get an equaliser.

“We didn’t know how long was left when the goal went in, but we were all sprinting back trying to get the winner.

“That shows the mentality we’ve got in our dressing room and hopefully we’ll turn up in the summer with the same attitude and performances – and get six points this time.”

Wales have picked up four points from their opening two games after beating Kazakhstan 3-1 in Cardiff on Saturday.

North Macedonia top Group J on goal difference having got their campaign off to a flying start with a 3-0 win in Liechtenstein.

Group favourites Belgium have yet to play due to their involvement in the Nations League play-offs this month.

Wales will play Belgium in Brussels on June 9, three days after a home fixture against group minnows Liechtenstein.

