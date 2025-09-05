Wales’ fans launch fundraiser for giant tifo ahead of crunch Belgium game

The Welsh football supporters at Alternative Wales magazine have launched a fundraiser to create the first ever Wales fans’ tifo.

Over half of the £3,000 target has so far been raised for the tifo, which is hoped will be displayed before Cymru’s huge World Cup qualifier against Belgium in October.

The term tifo comes from the Italian word tifosi, meaning “fans” or “supporters.” A tifo is a coordinated visual display by supporters, usually unveiled before or during a football match to show passionate backing for their team.

On the fundraising page, set up by Alternative Wales – a Welsh football magazine and platform, run by fans, dedicated to celebrating all levels of Welsh football, editor Ryan March explains the plans for the tifo.

“Fan displays have become more and more prominent in recent years, with tifos, flags and banners playing a key part in the matchday atmosphere for clubs and international sides globally,” said Ryan.

“We want Cymru to join the party, to build on the already unique fan culture and atmosphere we have by creating something particularly special for fans and players alike.”

He added: “Ahead of what will be a huge night for Welsh football, we want our tifo to help create a truly unforgettable atmosphere, inspire the team and intimidate the opposition.

“Our initial target is £3,000, which will fund the creation of a main banner along with additional waver flags.”

From pre-match bands and DJs, the Barry Horns, Yma O Hyd, Zombie Nation, the ancient Celtic Carnyx and the always incredible anthem, the tifo would become yet another passionate component of the Welsh fan experience.

Wales currently sit top of their World Cup qualifying group after a hard fought 1-0 victory out in Kazakhstan thanks to a Kieffer Moore goal. They play Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium on October 13.

If you are interested in donating towards the first ever Wales fan tifo you can donate HERE

To find out more about Alternative Wales click HERE