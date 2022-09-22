Wales fans praised for clean up operation ahead of game

The massed ranks of the Red Wall have received praise from a Belgian newspaper after clearing away any mess that had been made by Welsh fans partying in the centre of Brussels.

Fans had congregated in a main square outside O’Reillys Irish bar in the centre of Brussels, where they had been singing and partying long into the night.

Wales fans have an enviable reputation wherever they go and once again showed why they are some of the best fans in the world by mounting a clean up operation in the square before the Nations League match with Belgium.

Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported on the good behaviour of the Wales Away contingent, writing: ‘Wales supporters will leave a positive image of them in Belgium.

‘Gathered in the centre of Brussels a few hours before the start of the Nations League match between their team and the Red Devils, the Welsh fans celebrated during the afternoon, before taking the time to collect their waste, equipped with garbage bags, in order to leave the area clean.

The gesture was highlighted by the Brussels-Ixelles Police Zone on social media.

The tweet translated as: ‘It is not uncommon to meet supporters before a football match of our Red Devils in the city centre of #Bruxelles. We would like to thank the supporters of the opposing team @Cymru #Wales for leaving the place as they found it before: “clean”. #BELWAL

