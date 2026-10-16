Wales’ fastest man Jeremiah Azu races Louis Rees-Zammit and this is what happened

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh Olympic sprinter Jeremiah Azu took on Premiership rugby’s fastest player Louis Rees-Zammit in a race to discover who is Wales’ fastest speed merchant

The fastest man in Wales raced the fastest winger in the Premiership – and it was some meeting.

Jeremiah Azu, who won bronze in the 2024 Paris Olympics, raced his fellow Welshman Louis Rees-Zammit, one of the fastest wingers in world rugby, but who would win?

Premiership Rugby’s YouTube channel decided to put it to the test, with Jeremiah Azu visiting Rees-Zammit and his Bristol Bears team mates at their training base.

And it transpires there’s history between the pair with both playing in the same Cardiff Schools rugby side in their youth.

The contest between the pair certainly captured the imaginations of the Welshman’s teammates with lots of good-natured banter flying about ahead of the main event of the day.

So what happened. See for yourself below and marvel at the wheels on both of the Welsh flyers.

Watch the full video below



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