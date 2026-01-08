Wales flanker Alex Mann reflects on eye-gouge incident that rocked world rugby

Simon Thomas

Wales star Alex Mann has spoken for the first time about the eye-gouging incident which saw double World Cup winner Eben Etzebeth banned for 12 weeks.

Etzebeth stuck his thumb into Mann’s left eye in the dying minutes of the Principality Stadium clash between Wales and South Africa in November.

That saw the 141-cap Springboks second row red carded and subsequently suspended until April.

In the immediate wake of the high-profile incident, Cardiff flanker Mann found himself at the centre of the biggest story in world rugby at the time.

“It was pretty mad,” he admits.

“I think I was getting sent clips of it every 30 seconds, to be honest with you

“I didn’t really think about it. It is what it is. I didn’t really think twice, I just got on with my stuff and focused on what I have been doing.”

Mann found himself the target of a social media campaign which alleged he had started the incident by gouging Etzebeth, a claim which was discredited by the findings of the South African’s disciplinary hearing.

“Obviously, it was frustrating because it wasn’t the truth,” says the Aberdare product.

“I knew the truth and it was clear to see. There’s not much more I can say on that.

“Look, it’s in the past for me now. It was a bit of handbags and everyone could see what happened.

“I am just looking forward to this weekend.”

Aggression

Mann is the first to acknowledge that his combative nature and aggression are key aspects of his game and also that physical confrontation is part and parcel of rugby.

“At the end of the day, it’s 15 men going out to hurt each other, in my eyes – in the right way obviously, not in a malicious way,” he says.

“It’s contact sport, you understand what it is. You can take it over the edge sometimes, it’s natural. Everyone is human, but it’s just about learning from those experiences.

“It’s challenging in the right ways. It might come out wrong sometimes, but that’s all a learning curve.”

Mann’s competitive edge was evident during a full-on head-to-head with fellow Wales back rower Harri Deaves in the New Year’s Day clash with the Ospreys at the Brewery Field.

“Funnily enough, he’s one of my best mates, so it was wicked to go up against him. We loved it,” he said.

“I think we bring the best out of each other. It’s a healthy competition.

“It was non-stop and that’s what I expected, to be honest. I had been looking forward to that one.

“I saw his father after the game and we gave each other a hug. That’s what it’s all about really.”

Mann, who turned 24 this week, started all four of Wales’ autumn internationals – two on the blindside flank and two on the openside.

So which position does he prefer?

“I would say I’m more of a six, but I played 7 growing up and it doesn’t really bother me,” he replies.

“It’s just a number on my back and how I adapt to those different situations.

“In the autumn, it was nice for me to play both. I feel like I am a 6, but wherever the coaches want me to play, I will play. That’s no problem at all.”

Test campaign

Reflecting on how the November Test campaign went for him, he said: “I felt like I played decent in the autumn.

“I do feel like I am getting better as a player, so that’s a positive thing.

“Physically, I feel much better and that I can have an effect on the game now. I have just got to keep working on that.

“The goal for me is to be the best player I can be.

“Each game, it’s how can I give everything I have got to that game.

“I just focus on the next thing now.”

For the 11-cap Mann, the next thing will be Saturday’s European Challenge Cup clash with French club Racing 92 at the Arms Park, with Cardiff looking to bounce back after suffering defeats to the Scarlets and the Ospreys during the festive URC Welsh derbies.