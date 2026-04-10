Wales fly-half Sam Costelow sidelined after surgery

The Scarlets have announced that fly-half Sam Costelow will miss the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury in Wales’ 26-23 Guinness Six Nations defeat to Scotland on February 21.

He faces a race to be fit for his country’s Nations Championship campaign in July.

After an uncapped international against the Barbarians on June 27 at Twickenham, Wales begin the Nations Championship against Fiji on July 4 in Cardiff.

Steve Tandy’s side play away to Argentina a week later in San Juan before taking on world champions South Africa on July 18 in Durban.