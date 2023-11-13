Wales football fans hit out at cost of ‘Royal’ knitwear collaboration
Wales football fans have hit out at what they describe as the ‘joke’ prices of products in a collaboration between the FAW and knitwear company Corgi.
An email sent out on the weekend to members of the Red Wall membership scheme notified supporters of the tie-in between the Football Association of Wales and the Welsh knitwear company.
However, it quickly prompted criticism amongst supporters, causing a flurry of complaints on social media by fans who believe the products offered in the Red Wall collaboration are too expensive.
At a time of a cost of living crisis, hats fans said that hats retailing between £45 and £85, and scarves priced at £90 were out of the reach of most pockets.
Many supporters vented their spleen on the Wales Football Fans Group on Facebook.
‘HOW MUCH???’ wrote one poster, while another called the prices ‘a joke’ and a third said: ‘I dropped my phone in terror when I saw the scarf’.
Others joked: ‘At least Dick Turpin wore a mask’, and ‘Christ. I hope there’s a heater installed inside the hat for that cost’.
Corgi, which is based in Ammanford, was founded in 1892 and has historical links to the Royal Family, which includes a royal warrant which was awarded to the company by Prince Charles in 1989.
It’s website displays the Prince of Wales three feathers – next to wording which reads: By royal appointment to HRH the Prince of Wales knitwear and hosiery manufacturers.
Many Wales football fans especially those amongst the Red Wall have shown themselves to have republican leanings, and the company’s branding of the three feathers and links to the Royal Family didn’t exactly endear themselves to some supporters.
‘It is by appointment of that English fella to be fair 🙄,’ one wrote, while another posted: ‘The ‘by appointment’ and feather duster badge was enough for me, they could be 45p each and I still wouldn’t buy.’
In response, a spokesperson for the FAW pointed out that the range with Corgi Socks is one aspect of the licensed merchandise offerings from multiple providers that cater for all different price ranges.
These include:
JD Sports – replica shirts, training wear, fan wear & accessories
The World Football Store – fan wear & accessories
FOCO – gifts
Oddballs – underwear
Visually Speaking – exclusive Cymru prints
Cymru Photography – pictures from matches
All of the above are accessible via the ’Shop’ page on the FAW website
The spokesperson added that: ‘The Corgi range is being offered to fans with a discount if they’re a member of The Red Wall.
‘The FAW plans to add further licensed merchandise ranges in the future.’
They look homemade and very basic with it. Guess I will buy mine from one of the creative minds selling decent scarves around the stadium. THe FAW needs to stop the anti consumer practise of awarding one franchise parts of the business. For instance only JD for a jersey. No price competition available.
I’ve no idea how republican or otherwise supporters of the national team are in practice compared to the population as a whole. Football fans sing all kinds of things they don’t mean, especially if it’s a dig at their rivals (in this case a de facto one at England).
I’m sure there’s a lot of 90 minute patriotism.
Na, they’re all in daffodil hats watching the rugger.
Yes it does seem expensive- but it’s a collaboration with a Welsh-based company so the products aren’t made in a bangladeshi sweatshop. You’d think welsh football fans would be overjoyed at the opportunity to support a company based in a small town in west Wales …