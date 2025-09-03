Wales football fans support children with disabilities in Kazakhstan

As Wales’ men’s football team pursues our dream of another World Cup qualification in Kazakhstan, the supporters’ charity has been invited to be guests of honour at a special celebration in the capital city, Astana. Gôl Cymru! will be donating £1500 to help build a salt therapy room for children with disabilities when they visit the Bereke Astana rehabilitation centre.

While they are at the hospital they will take part in a traditional Kazakh ceremony for Rayana, one of the children with special needs. Tusaykeser is a local tradition when a young child, usually one year old, takes their first confident steps.

During the ceremony an honoured guest cuts a symbolic rope made of thread that is tied around the child’s legs. This act represents helping the child step into life freely and successfully, wishing them a strong, prosperous and happy future. After the thread is cut, the child is encouraged to walk towards a small selection of objects and choose one, each representing a possible path in life such as a book, musical instrument, coin or tool.

Since Rayana was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, she just started taking her first steps at four years old. Gôl Cymru! representatives have been asked to cut the thread during the ceremony for her.

The Director of Bereke Astana said: “We express our heartfelt gratitude for Gôl Cymru’s generous donation to support children with disabilities in Kazakhstan. This act of kindness and support will always be cherished. Bereke Astana is honoured to have your support and we are truly grateful for the warmth, care and sincere involvement of the Wales fans. This compassion and willingness to help are a true example of humanity and social responsibility.”

Bereke Astana supports more than 950 children with disabilities, including those with cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and other developmental, speech and psychological disorders. Its six branches across the city mean its services are accessible to families in different districts.

The salt room Gôl Cymru! is funding offers a natural, non-invasive way to support the children’s overall well-being and health. It helps clear the respiratory system and eases symptoms of allergies or asthma, which are common in many neurodivergent children. The calming environment of a salt room also supports sensory relaxation.

Tim Hartley from Gôl Cymru! said: “We were humbled to be asked to be part of the Tusaykeser ceremony for Rayana. It will be a privilege to be part of this local custom and to meet all the children and staff at Bereke. Our thanks go once again to the fantastic Red Wall fans who, through their generosity, have raised money so that we can help the children at the centre.”

Gôl Cymru! supports children’s charities wherever the national team plays. It was established in Azerbaijan in 2002 by fans who wanted to ‘make a difference’. To date, it has supported children’s organisations in more than 50 countries.

The UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Mrs Sally Axworthy MBE, said, “I am delighted by the contribution Wales fans are making on their visit to Astana. Their generous donation to support children at Bereke Astana reflects the warm relationship and goodwill between Wales and Kazakhstan.”

You can find more information and photos of Gôl Cymru’s past activities and visits at www.gol.wales or www.gol.cymru (Welsh) You can also donate at: www.Justgiving.com/gol

Follow Bereke Astana on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/bereke_astana_