Ian Rush is currently in hospital after suffering breathing difficulties.

The former Wales footballer had to spend 48 hours in an intensive care unit after he was taken to hospital with the flu.

The 64-year-old was taken to The Countess of Chester Hospital last week after he had breathing problems at his home.

According to a report by the Daily Mail , Mr Rush was sent to the intensive care unit at the hospital where he received urgent attention.

He has now been released from the intensive care unit, but remains in hospital as he recovers from the illness.

His friends say he is now “in good spirits” and hopes to return home before Christmas.

Mr Rush is regarded as one of the best strikers in British football history, and is still the player who has scored the most goals for Liverpool Football Club.

He also scored 28 goals in 73 games for Wales, with his record as the national team’s top scorer broken by Gareth Bale in 2018.

Mr Rush continues to work as an ambassador for Liverpool Football Club.

A spokesperson for the club said “thanks to all the staff at the hospital for giving our giant and club ambassador the best possible care”.

“Everyone in Liverpool wishes him a speedy recovery,” he added.