Wales football legend teams up with Penderyn to launch his own whisky

Nation.Cymru staff

One of Wales’ greatest ever footballers has teamed up with Penderyn Distillery to release his own whisky.

Liverpool and Wales star Ian Rush was one of the best strikers of his generation. A goal machine for the Reds, the 64-year-old is Liverpool’s all-time record goal-scorer, registering 346 goals in 660 appearances across two spells.

St Asaph-born Rush won five league titles and two European Cups, among other honours, after signing as a teenager from Chester in 1980. He scored in three FA Cup final victories for the Reds. He also scored 28 times in 73 caps for Wales.

Now, his next goal is to team up with Penderyn Distillery to launch his own whisky.

‘Nine’ whisky is the end product of the collaboration.

Penderyn’s website says: “Some numbers become legends. Ian Rush wore the number 9 across a career that made him one of Wales’ most celebrated footballers as Liverpool’s all-time record goalscorer and, for over two decades, Wales’ record international goalscorer.”

It adds: “Penderyn has crafted a whisky to carry that legacy forward. A single release built from two Welsh institutions operating to the same standard: precision on the pitch, precision in the still.

“NINE is a full matured tawny port finished whisky. Aged for nine years, non-chill filtered and no colour added, bottled at 43% ABV. ”

The whisky is described as being ‘rich with inviting aromas of ripe red berries, raisins and dried fruits, with delicate vanilla and gentle oak spice’ and is being priced at £55.

To find out more about NINE and to order click HERE

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