Wales give Gabriel Hamer-Webb a debut as Steve Tandy rings changes for Scotland

Leicester wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb will make his Wales debut in their Guinness Six Nations clash against Scotland.

Hamer-Webb is one of four changes from the side beaten heavily by France last weekend as Wales seek to end a sorry run of 13 straight Six Nations defeats.

Bath-born Hamer-Webb, who represented England Under-20s in the Six Nations, has made eight appearances for Leicester since moving from Cardiff last summer.

The 25-year-old qualifies for Wales through his Cardiff-born mother.

Wales head coach Steve Tandy said: “Gabe has really impressed me in the way he’s attacked training, the way he’s learnt, the way he’s adapted and the way he’s just settled into the squad. His training efforts have been outstanding.

“Then when you dig into his background at Leicester, even when he wasn’t in the team, everyone said he was an amazing team player.

“He also kept pushing, he never gave up and then when he had his Leicester opportunity he took it with two hands, and now this opportunity has come up and it’s thoroughly deserved.”

Hamer-Webb takes over from Scarlets wing Ellis Mee and Sam Costelow replaces Dan Edwards at outside-half.

Scarlets fly-half Costelow has not played for Wales since the defeat to Japan at Kitakyushu in July.

There are two changes in the pack with Ben Carter preferred to Adam Beard in the second row and Taine Plumtree filling the blindside flanker spot.

Aaron Wainwright moves back to number eight, where he lined up for the opening defeat to England, and Olly Cracknell drops out.

Freddie Thomas, James Botham and Blair Murray are named on the bench for the first time in this Six Nations campaign.

Tandy said: “We feel this is the best team to take on Scotland and with a six-day turnaround you want some freshness as well going into the game.

“It’s our third game of the championship. We want to build on our performance.

“We want to see more consistent moments and back-to-back moments, which we feel if we get we’ll be closer to getting the outcome we want from games.”

Wales, who have lost 23 out of their previous 25 Tests, have not won a Six Nations home game since beating Scotland in February 2022.

Scotland arrive in Cardiff buoyed by a 31-20 Calcutta Cup victory over England that saw them bounce bounce from their opening Championship defeat to Italy.

Wales: L Rees-Zammit (Bristol), G Hamer-Webb (Leicester), E James, J Hawkins (both Scarlets), J Adams (Cardiff), S Costelow (Scarlets), T Williams (Gloucester); R Carre (Saracens), D Lake (Ospreys, capt), T Francis (Provence), D Jenkins (Exeter), B Carter (Dragons), T Plumtree (Scarlets), A Mann (Cardiff), A Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: R Elias (Scarlets), N Smith (Leicester), A Griffin (Bath), F Thomas (Gloucester), J Botham (Cardiff), K Hardy (Ospreys), J Evans, B Murray (Scarlets).