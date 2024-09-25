Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward the hero with three penalty saves

Wales’ goalkeeper Danny Ward saved three penalties in a shoot-out to help Leicester avoid a Carabao Cup upset against Walsall at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

The Saddlers had won all six of their home matches this season and Premier League opposition did not phase them in the first period as they had the best chance through Charlie Lakin.

Albert Adomah missed a great chance to put Walsall ahead on his 700th career appearance and Leicester turned up the heat towards the end but could not avoid penalties.

All of Walsall’s hard work was undone in the shoot-out courtesy of Ward making a rare start for Leicester, who magnificently secured a 3-0 win by keeping out all three spot-kicks to send the Foxes through.

Leicester boss Steve Cooper made 10 changes to the team that drew to Everton at the weekend, with Odsonne Edouard making his first start since signing on loan from Crystal Palace and Caleb Okoli the only survivor.

The hosts had the first big chance of the contest when Stoke loanee Nathan Lowe sent in a cross and an unmarked Lakin bulleted his close-range effort straight at Ward.

Leicester were limited to half chances in the first period and their best chance came five minutes before the break as Boubakary Soumare’s drilled cross bounced off Edouard and into the hands of Tommy Simkin.

Another golden chance came for Walsall as Abdul Fatawu’s lazy pass allowed Lowe to feed in Adomah who dragged wide of the target with the goal at his mercy.

A minute’s applause took place in remembrance of former Walsall player and ex-Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare, who died in August.

Fatawu’s clever feet worked an opening for Leicester, linking up with Facundo Buonanotte but Edouard was unable to divert home from the cross and was subsequently replaced by Jordan Ayew.

It took 70 minutes for Leicester to show their Premier League quality, this time Fatawu slicing wide from outside the box.

Leicester’s attacks were all coming from the lively Fatawu, his cross picking out the diving Buonanotte but his header went straight to Simkin.

Walsall piled on the pressure in the final stages in search of a winner, with Leicester fans chanting “this is embarrassing” as penalties loomed.

In the shoot-out, Taylor Allen, David Okagbue and Liam Gordon sent penalties to the bottom left but Wales international Ward denied them.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

