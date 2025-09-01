Wales Golf launches ‘Give Golf a Go’ event days across Wales

Wales Golf has announced the launch of its Give Golf a Go Family Event Days, a new initiative designed to inspire women and families to try out golf in a fun, inclusive, and accessible way.

Wales Golf’s ‘Give Golf a Go’ event days offer a free and engaging introduction to the sport, designed especially for encouraging women to get into the sport. Running throughout August and September, the events aim to spark interest in golf, encourage women and families to try a new activity, and highlight the positive impact the sport can have on health and fitness.

There are many different ways to get into golf, whether it’s a quick visit to a driving range, a casual round of pitch and putt with friends, or some light-hearted fun at mini-golf.

For those looking to meet new people or learn in a group setting, Wales Golf also offers beginner programmes that provide supportive, friendly environments where newcomers can develop skills and build confidence.

The ‘Give Golf a Go’ events aim to showcase this variety while welcoming people of all ages and abilities into the golfing community. The events are designed to show that golf is far more than a traditional 18-hole round, it can be flexible, social, affordable and, above all, fun.

With event days taking place across Wales, families can look forward to a relaxed day out filled with games, activities, and refreshments. The programme will also highlight the different routes into the game, so attendees can discover the best option to fit their lifestyle, whether they are looking for a sociable hobby, a competitive challenge, or simply a fun way to spend time outdoors together.

Free sessions

The upcoming Cardiff event will see visitors enjoy a free session on the driving range, with PGA Professionals supervising and offering their expert tips/guidance. Families attending can also look forward to competing in games offered by Toptracer, such as GoFish and Angry Birds.

Visitors will be able to test their skills in these playful, family-friendly challenges while enjoying food and drinks available throughout the day, making it the perfect introduction to golf as both a sport and social activity.

Hannah McAllister, CEO of Wales Golf, said: “Golf is a sport that truly has something for everyone, whether you’re looking for fitness, fun, friendship, or a new challenge. Our intention with the events is to break down barriers to show that the game of Golf is accessible for all.

“The Give Golf a Go Family Event Days are all about showing families that golf can be exciting, inclusive, and welcoming.

We’re particularly passionate about inspiring more women and children to give the game a try, and these events are a great first step on that journey.”

Wales Golf encourages anyone curious about the sport to come along, enjoy the day, and discover how golf can fit into their lifestyle, no matter their budget, time, or experience.

By opening the door to new players in a supportive, enjoyable setting, Wales Golf hopes to grow the game and create a lasting love for golf across communities in Wales.

