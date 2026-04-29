Wales great George North to retire from rugby at end of season
Wales great George North has announced he will retire from rugby at the end of the season.
The 34-year-old began his career with Scarlets and joined Northampton Saints in 2013, where he won the Premiership.
The wing or centre made the move to Ospreys in 2018, spending five years there before joining French side Provence.
North retired from international rugby in 2024 with 121 caps for Wales and toured twice with the British and Irish Lions during his career.
In a video posted on X, North said: “Hi guys, I just want to come on here and let you know at the end of the season I’ll be retiring.
“For me, it’s the right time. I’ve been able to live out my childhood dream for many seasons playing with some of the best players, coaches and the staff behind.
“I can’t thank my family, my friends and you guys enough for the support you’ve shown me over the years.
“Honestly it’s meant the world to me. The next chapter? Still working on that one, but I’m excited to see where that journey takes me.
“So again, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. Diolch.”
Over and out 😘 pic.twitter.com/1dCVN6wIqM
— George North (@George_North) April 29, 2026
Aside from rugby, George is an active patron for LATCH Welsh Children’s Cancer Charity, and joint owner of concept cafe Baffle House.
Baffle Haus was co-founded by Wales rugby star George North, cricketer Andrew Salter and local entrepreneur Sam Daymond – university friends brought together by their love of cars, motorbikes and quality coffee.
After opening their first café on the outskirts of Abergavenny, Baffle Haus took over the vacant Old Post building along the A48 that had been waiting for new life.
Its prime location, visible from the busy road, has helped it become a go-to destination for coffee lovers and motorcyclists in particular.
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Great player in his time but since 2023 he’s hardly played. Time at Provence has been used to prepare for life after rugby. Best wishes for a happy and successful future to him and his family
RGC product from the distant coast of Ynys Mon, two tries on his international debut v Brian Habana, Grand Slams, Lions Tours, playing in the final weekends of Rugby World Cups and then the ultimate of Cymru being ranked the Nr 1 by World Rugby.
An amazing rugby career, but also a superb ambassador and an example to all.
Diolch George.