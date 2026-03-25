Wales great John Toshack diagnosed with dementia

Liverpool and Wales great John Toshack has been diagnosed with dementia, his son Cameron has revealed.

The 77-year-old former striker and manager, one of Welsh football’s most influential figures, is said to be experiencing memory loss, particularly affecting his short-term recall.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Cameron Toshack said his father has “good and bad days” as he lives with the condition.

“It’s a terrible disease,” he said. “It’s the short-term memory where we’re seeing it – I speak to him most days and if we chat in the afternoon, he might not remember that we also spoke in the morning.

“But if I ask him about the Liverpool days, or Sociedad or Madrid, the detail is amazing.”

He added that his father can still vividly recall matches from decades ago, including detailed tactical decisions from his time in management.

Toshack enjoyed a distinguished playing career, most notably with Liverpool, where he scored more than 100 goals and won nine major trophies between 1970 and 1978. During his time at Anfield, he was part of a hugely successful side that claimed three league titles, two UEFA Cups, an FA Cup and a European Cup.

He also earned 40 caps for Wales before moving into management, where he went on to build an equally impressive reputation.

His first managerial role saw him guide Swansea City from the old Fourth Division to the top flight in a remarkable rise. He later managed clubs across Europe, including Sporting Lisbon and Real Sociedad, where he won the Copa del Rey.

Toshack also had two spells in charge of Real Madrid, winning La Liga in 1990 with a team that scored a then-record 107 goals in a season.

He went on to coach in several countries, including France, Turkey, Morocco and Azerbaijan, and twice managed the Wales national team.

During his second spell in charge, between 2004 and 2010, he helped lay the foundations for Wales’ future success by handing international debuts to players such as Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

Cameron said his father still offers insight and advice, reflecting the sharp football mind that defined his career.