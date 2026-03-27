Wales great John Toshack dismisses son’s claim he has been diagnosed with dementia

Liverpool and Wales great John Toshack has dismissed his son Cameron’s claim that he has been diagnosed with dementia.

The 77-year-old’s son, who works as a football coach in Thailand and was formerly assistant manager at Leeds, told the Daily Mail this week that Toshack goes through good and bad days as he battles the “terrible disease” of dementia.

However, Toshack and his wife Mai Angulo, who live near Girona in Spain, have disputed the claim that the former Real Madrid and Wales manager is suffering from brain disease.

“Dementia? Not yet,” Toshack told the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

“I’ve forgotten all the goals I missed, but I remember perfectly the ones I scored.”

Toshack’s wife said of Cameron’s claim that her husband “fell asleep at two in the morning crying”.

Mai Angulo added: “He hasn’t seen his father in two years. That’s why it really surprised me that he said this.”

Addressing his father’s health, Cameron had said: “It’s a terrible disease. It’s the short-term memory where we’re seeing it – I speak to him most days and if we chat in the afternoon, he might not remember that we also spoke in the morning.

“But if I ask him about the Liverpool days, or Sociedad or Madrid, the detail is amazing.

“I’ll talk to him about what we’re doing in Thailand and he still gives great advice.”

Toshack had a celebrated playing career at Liverpool, scoring over 100 goals and winning nine trophies between 1970 and 1978.

He won 40 caps for Wales before turning to management, including roles with Real Sociedad, Real Madrid and his national team.