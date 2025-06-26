Wales’ Hannah Cain feared her career was over after double ACL nightmare

Euros-bound Wales striker Hannah Cain feared her career was over after suffering two ACL injuries.

Cain bounced back after tearing anterior cruciate ligaments in November 2021 but then suffered another horror injury two years later to leave her career in danger.

“The pain of the second one was a lot worse,” Cain told the PA news agency.

“The first one I did my ACL. The second one I did ACL, meniscus, and fractured my femur when the ACL ripped off.

“It was pretty hefty, very painful. Horrendous. When I was on the floor I remember saying to the manager (Gemma Grainger), ‘I can’t believe I’ve done it again’.”

Mental challenge

Asked if she had concerns over her career, Cain said: “I did a little bit. Not so much the fact I’d had the injury, it was more so mentally.

“Could I come back? Did I want to come back? It was a lot tougher mentally than it was physically.”

Cain’s return from her second ACL coincided with Wales’ march to their first major tournament under Rhian Wilkinson in Switzerland this summer.

The 26-year-old scored the opening goal from the penalty spot as Wales beat Republic of Ireland 2-1 in the decisive second leg of their Euros play-off final in December.

She said: “I knew I was on penalties before the game, but kind of forgot at first.

“I had a moment of panic as I thought: ‘Right, this is the biggest moment in Welsh history and it’s got to go in’ – and obviously it did.

“Knowing I could make an impact in such a big game was an unbelievable feeling.”

England representation

Doncaster-born Cain began playing football with her brother in the park at the age of four, and says she persuaded her mother to continue after telling her “ballet was not an option”.

Qualifying for Wales through her grandfather Bob, Cain joined the national set-up at the age of 14 but switched allegiance and represented England from Under-17 to Under-21 level.

“I had a bad foot injury and I didn’t think international football was for me,” said the Leicester player.

“But then Gemma, who I knew from the England youth set-up, asked me to come back and play for Wales.

“I came down to watch a game with my grandad and he kept saying, ‘you’ve got to do it’. I phoned Gemma the next day and said, ‘Yeah, get me in. I want to do whatever I can to help’.”

Cain is now set to meet England at the Euros, with France and the Netherlands completing a challenging group.

“I probably know most of the England squad,” said Cain.

“I’ve played with a couple of them at different clubs and keep in touch with Chloe Kelly as we were good friends at Everton.”

