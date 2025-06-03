Wales head to Euro 2025 on back of Italy humbling in Swansea

Phil Blanche, PA

Wales were beaten 4-1 by Italy on their Swansea send-off ahead of the Women’s European Championship.

Relegation from the top tier of the Women’s Nations League had been confirmed by Friday’s 1-0 defeat in Denmark, but there was still plenty to play for with Euro 2025 places up for grabs ahead of next month’s finals in Switzerland.

First-half goals from Cristiana Girelli, who struck twice with excellent headers, Elena Linari and Sofia Cantore punished poor Wales defending and secured Italy second place in the group.

Jess Fishlock, on as a second-half substitute to win her 162nd cap, had the consolation of scoring the best goal of the tie with a 35-yard chip that went in off the underside of the crossbar for her 47th Wales goal.

It was by far the biggest defeat of Rhian Wilkinson’s 15-month reign as Wales had not previously lost by more than one goal on the Canadian’s watch.

Wales started brightly after making several slow starts in the Nations League, with Azzurri goalkeeper Laura Giuliani holding Rachel Rowe’s header under her crossbar.

But Italy profited from their first attack after nine minutes as Wales failed to cope with Manuela Giugliano’s corner sent to the near post.

The ball bobbled off a couple of defenders and looped into the air for centre-back Linari to volley home in splendid fashion.

It would be Jess Fishlock‼️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Wales 1-4 Italy 🇮🇹 📲📻📺 Watch live on BBC Two Wales, @BBCiPlayer, @BBCRadioWales, the @BBCSportwebsite & app, plus live text commentary #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/9gStkiM3KO — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) June 3, 2025

Giugliano’s delivery was also key to the second after 20 minutes as Girelli punished more slack Wales marking from a free-kick.

Olivia Clark pushed away a powerful effort from Cantore and Girelli miskicked at the near post as the home midfield was bypassed with ease.

Clark, sporting a black eye sustained in Denmark, was in the wars again when caught in the head by her own defender Hayley Ladd.

The Leicester goalkeeper required treatment but continued and was beaten again by the unmarked Cantore’s header four minutes before the break.

The Wales players held a huddle after that goal, but Italy scored again in first-half stoppage time after Clark saved superbly from Cantore and departed after further treatment.

Replacement Safia Middleton-Patel’s first touch was to pick the ball out of the net after Girelli’s deflected header flew past her.

Wales were much improved after the break, even if the outcome was a formality.

Josie Green had a header palmed away, but Italy stood firm until Fishlock spotted substitute goalkeeper Francesca Durante off her line and produced a moment of brilliance.

Wales finish the Nations League campaign with two draws – both against group winners Sweden – and four defeats, with much to ponder before meeting England, France and the Netherlands at their first major tournament.

