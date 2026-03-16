Wales hit by injury blows ahead of World Cup play-off

Wales boss Craig Bellamy is facing a growing injury list ahead of this month’s World Cup play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Captain Ben Davies has been ruled out after suffering a broken ankle, an injury that could also threaten his participation at the World Cup should Wales qualify.

Striker Kieffer Moore will also miss the semi-final after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier this month during Wrexham’s FA Cup defeat to Chelsea. The 32-year-old suffered a small tendon split, with recovery for such injuries typically taking between four and eight weeks.

That timeframe could also rule Moore out of the play-off final on March 31 should Wales progress.

Defensive concerns are also mounting, with West Brom centre-back Chris Mepham a doubt after picking up a similar hamstring issue.

Bellamy is due to name his squad on Tuesday ahead of the semi-final clash with Bosnia in Cardiff on March 26.

The winner will face either Italy or Northern Ireland in the final five days later, with the victor securing qualification for this summer’s World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Despite Bosnia’s own veteran presence, Bellamy insisted his focus remains on ensuring Wales are prepared for a difficult test.

Bosnia captain Edin Dzeko, who turns 40 on Tuesday, continues to lead the line for his country and remains a key threat.

The former Manchester City striker, now playing for Bundesliga 2 side Schalke, has enjoyed a long career with clubs including Inter Milan and Roma.

Bellamy said: “He was never that speed player, but his link-up play and game intelligence is always going to be high.

“He’s still playing at a good level and he’s definitely a dangerous player.

“The idea for us would be to keep Bosnia away from our box because that’s when he comes into his own.

“The more time he’s outside the box the benefit it would be for us.”

He added that Bosnia will pose a stern challenge.

“We know Bosnia is going to be a tough game. Physically they are very good, well-organised.

“They are good in both boxes and don’t need too many chances to score.”

Ashley Phillips

Meanwhile, Wales have held talks with Tottenham defender Ashley Phillips about switching his international allegiance.

The 20-year-old, currently on loan at Stoke City, qualifies for Wales through his mother and was capped at under-16 level before representing England at youth level.

Should Phillips commit to Wales, he could go straight into Bellamy’s squad for the crucial play-offs.