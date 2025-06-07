Wales international Sorba Thomas joins Stoke on three-year deal

Wales winger Sorba Thomas has joined Stoke on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old arrives at the Potters from Huddersfield where he provided 29 assists and scored seven goals in 112 Championship starts.

A Terriers statement revealed that Thomas had joined Stoke for a “significant undisclosed fee”.

Nantes

Thomas spent last season on loan with Ligue 1 outfit Nantes and has played a key part for Wales since making his senior debut in 2021, including creating two goals in their 3-1 win over Kazakhstan in March.

Stoke sporting director Jon Walters told the club website: “Sorba is a player we have admired for some time and someone whose services are very much in demand, so we are delighted to welcome him as our first summer signing.

“He’s got a strong physical profile, works tirelessly out of possession and technically he brings real quality, especially with his delivery into the box, which is a standout part of his game.

“James Rowberry has worked with him closely in the Wales setup, so we know exactly what he’ll bring on and off the pitch.

“At 26, with Championship and international experience behind him, we believe there’s more to come with us at Stoke City.”

